At this year’s Juno Awards, Canadian Prime Minister took a moment to spotlight Canada’s influence on the global music stage, placing Drake among the country’s most impactful voices. Speaking while honoring Joni Mitchell, Carney pointed to the nation’s cultural reach and the emotional core behind its artistry.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shouts out Drake, Nelly Furtado and other Canadian music artists. Says Canada is the third largest exporter of music. Even the PM of Canada knows ball, ICEMAN is coming 🧊🥶 pic.twitter.com/yYuaJvcPs1 — Hip-Hop Unison (@hiphopunison) March 30, 2026

“Canada is the third-largest exporter of music in the world. It’s a huge industry, but really, at the core of it, it’s our stories, it’s our emotions, it’s our heart, at a time when the world needs more Canada. Joni Mitchell is the heart, Nelly Furtado. It’s the whole range. Drake, Rush, whoever, Canadian, Canadian, Canadian.”

The speech tied together generations of Canadian talent, from legacy icons to modern chart leaders, reinforcing how the country continues to shape global sound.

Drake also played a part in the ceremony through a recorded tribute honoring Nelly Furtado as she entered the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. His message blended humor with sincerity, referencing a past awards moment before shifting focus back to Furtado.

“To the Junos, because you are honouring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you, even though I know you’re still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed ‘Take Care’ as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show. But listen, that’s neither here nor there. Tonight we’ll let it go. This is about Nelly. And one thing Nelly knows, you know my love is real. You know my love is true. I love you. Have a great night. Enjoy your hall of fame status. It’s long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you dog. Iceman coming soon.”

The moment added a personal touch to the evening and reminded viewers of Drake’s long-standing presence in the Juno Awards conversation.

Outside the ceremony, attention continues to build around Drake’s upcoming album Iceman. While he has previewed new music across livestreams, including collaborations with rising and established artists, details around the project remain under wraps. For now, the anticipation is doing its job, keeping fans locked in on what he delivers next.