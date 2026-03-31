The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified the recent synagogue attack in West Bloomfield, Michigan, as a Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.

According to officials, the March 12 incident involved Ayman Ghazali, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon, who drove a pickup truck into a synagogue while more than 100 children were inside. Authorities say he waited in the parking lot for over two hours before ramming the vehicle into the building, injuring a security officer.

According to CNN, security personnel exchanged gunfire with Ghazali, who later died by suicide inside the truck. The vehicle, which reportedly contained explosives and flammable liquid, caught fire and caused significant damage to the synagogue. No additional fatalities were reported.

Federal prosecutors, including Jerome Gorgon, stated the suspect was influenced by Hezbollah propaganda and intended to carry out a deadly attack. Officials confirmed there is no evidence of co-conspirators.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities assess the full scope of the incident.