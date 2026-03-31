The energy outside the Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 23rd was a physical force. Lines snaked around the block as fans—some in custom DIY gear, others in head-to-toe streetwear—waited to witness the homecoming of the Bronx’s most electric export: Baby Osamaa.

Coming off a whirlwind year that saw her land on Complex’s 25 Rappers to Watch, Baby Osamaa has transitioned from a viral “Canal Booster” sound clip to a legitimate underground phenom. The show was a victory lap for her latest project, SKIDMARKS, and the guest list proved her reach has officially hit the stratosphere. Spotted in the VIP section was none other than North West, who joined the ranks of SZA and Rico Nasty as a high-profile co-sign for the rising star.

The Evolution of a Visionary

Before she was selling out venues, Baby Osamaa was a staple of the Soho streets and a breakout talent on On The Radar. Her journey from battle rapping in high school cafeterias to headlining UCLA’s Hip Hop Explosion has been defined by a refusal to follow the status quo.

Following the set, The Source sat down with the Bronx native to discuss the heavy themes of her mission and how she translates her unique background into her music.

The Source: You’ve shared that your creative journey actually began with fashion, making your own clothes before you ever stepped into a booth. How does that DIY mentality translate to your sound, especially on a featureless project like SKIDMARKS?

Baby Osamaa: I just want to make sure I do everything the way I envision it in my head. Fashion was easy for me cause you don’t really need any $ to make clothes and express yourself, compared to music which I needed a studio at that time. With fashion I was able to begin to trust myself because what I was making I actually liked and it got me free studio time.

Your musical roots include 1920s records, jazz, and Motown legends like David Ruffin and The Temptations thanks to your grandfather. In an era of viral, “fast-food” rap, how do you incorporate that old-school focus on feeling and craftsmanship?

Baby Osamaa: It’s all about what’s going on in my life at the moment—back then they sang so hard about love, I wanted to make my own old-school blues to my life.

A Homecoming to Remember

The performance itself was a masterclass in stage presence. When the beat for “Cut Me Off” dropped, the room erupted, a testament to the organic following she built through Dumb Lit Studios’ “Pacer Test” and her viral Bar 4 Bar Freestyle.

The Source: You just killed your NYC show, the fans were turned up and even North West made an appearance. How was it performing that show?

Baby Osamaa: Thank you and it was so much funnnn. That’s my hometown, so from me performing for the first time in NYC to no one, to now being on the big stage and people singing my songs—it was pain because I literally was taking the train a couple months ago.

The Mission Behind the Music

While the industry focuses on her “genre-defying sound,” Baby Osamaa remains laser-focused on the substance of her work and the people who fueled her rise.

The Source: SKIDMARKS is an 11-track project with absolutely no features. In a landscape that relies on big-name collaborations, why was it important for you to make this a solo statement?

Baby Osamaa: I didn’t do that on purpose, that is just how it happened. I was locked in with my team with no goal but to create, and SKIDMARKS was made in 2 weeks—I hate taking so long on tapes.

The Source: You’ve mentioned that you view your career as a mission rather than a hobby. What exactly is that mission?

Baby Osamaa: It’s about getting my grandad and dad back to see their family in North Carolina and make sure my sister is financially free. That’s the main goal.

As Baby Osamaa prepares to take this tour to Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago, it’s clear that her connection with her fans is rooted in more than just catchy hooks. It’s a showcase of resilience, rooted in the spirit of the Bronx but reaching for global dominance. With North West watching from VIP and a featureless hit album under her belt, the “next chapter” isn’t just starting—it’s already being written in bold letters.