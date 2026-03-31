The complicated history between JAY-Z and his former inner circle resurfaced this week after ex-NFL star Larry Johnson took aim at the mogul’s recent GQ sit-down. Johnson, who was once JAY-Z’s “bestie” and roommate during the early 2000s, sparked a heated online debate by questioning the authenticity of the narrative presented in the interview.

While some fans praised Johnson for offering a rare “insider” perspective on JAY-Z’s pre-fame days, others dismissed the critique as “petty” drama from a decades-old fallout. The tension serves as a reminder that as JAY-Z continues to reach new heights, those who knew him before the billions are still watching closely—and they aren’t always in agreement with the history being written.