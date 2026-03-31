U.S. defense planners are exploring scenarios that could involve American forces operating on the ground in Iran, according to a weekend report from The Washington Post. The discussions center on targeted missions rather than a large-scale invasion, with options that include infantry raids and Special Operations deployments.

Officials familiar with the planning say any potential action would likely be measured in weeks, though some estimates stretch longer. One source described the possible timeline as “weeks, not months,” while another suggested it could extend to “a couple of months.” At this stage, no final decision has been made on whether such operations will move forward.

The decision ultimately rests with Trump and administration officials have emphasized that planning does not equal approval. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the report directly.

“It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality,” she said. “It does not mean the President has made a decision.”

At the same time, Marco Rubio signaled a preference to avoid ground engagement altogether, suggesting current objectives can be achieved through other means.

“We can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops, but we are always going to be prepared to give the president maximum optionality and maximum opportunity to adjust to contingencies, should they emerge,” he said Friday.

Rubio also downplayed the prospect of a drawn-out conflict, stating that the war “is not going to be a prolonged conflict.”

Behind the scenes, officials have also examined strategic targets, including the possibility of taking control of Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran’s oil exports. That consideration reflects broader efforts to apply pressure without committing to a full-scale military campaign.

Requests for comment have been sent to both the Pentagon and the White House, but no additional details have been provided publicly. For now, the situation remains fluid, with military planning advancing while political decisions are still pending.