The legal battle surrounding Bill Cosby has taken another high-stakes turn as his attorneys officially challenge a massive civil judgment handed down last week.

A California jury recently found the 88-year-old comedian liable for the 1972 sexual assault of Donna Motsinger, ordering him to pay a total of $59.25 million in damages. The award includes $19.25 million for pain and suffering and an additional $40 million in punitive damages.

A Flawed Verdict?

In a statement released on March 24, Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, condemned the trial’s outcome as a “profound failure of the legal system.” The crux of the defense’s argument rests on the age of the allegations and the suspension of the statute of limitations.

“Mr. Cosby was denied a fair trial,” Bonjean stated. “No one can meaningfully defend against allegations that are a half-century old. This case exemplifies how the retroactive abolition of statutes of limitations cannot be reconciled with due process.”

Character vs. Claims

The defense also argued that the jury was unfairly swayed by testimony and accusations that fell outside the specific scope of Motsinger’s lawsuit. According to Bonjean, the proceedings devolved into a “trial of Mr. Cosby’s character” rather than a factual evaluation of the specific 1972 claims.

Bonjean further asserted that the “excessive” $59 million award bore no relation to the evidence presented in court and was instead intended to turn Cosby into a “symbol” rather than a defendant in a civil suit.

As the verdict makes waves across the legal and entertainment landscapes, Cosby’s team has confirmed that an appeal is forthcoming. They argue that the current judgment sets a “dangerous precedent” for how decades-old cases are handled under evolving laws.

For the plaintiff, Donna Motsinger, the verdict represents a long-awaited moment of accountability for an event that took place over 50 years ago. As both sides prepare for the next round in court, the case continues to highlight the complex intersection of due process, victim advocacy, and the legal weight of the past.