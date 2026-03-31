In the world of legendary 90s girl groups, loyalty often runs deeper than the headlines. This week, Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt-N-Pepa stepped forward to publicly defend TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas following a wave of online criticism regarding Chilli’s political and social media history.

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced detailing multiple donations from Chilli to the Trump campaign. Additionally, the R&B icon recently addressed backlash over a past social media interaction involving a meme that targeted former First Lady Michelle Obama. While Chilli has denied being “MAGA” and issued an apology for the repost, the internet has remained divided.

Coming to her peer’s defense, Salt emphasized the importance of nuance and friendship in an industry that often demands instant condemnation. The show of support comes at a pivotal time for both artists, as they prepare to hit the road together.

Just last week, music fans were sent into a nostalgia-fueled frenzy when TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue announced a massive joint concert tour. The collaboration brings together three of the most influential female groups in music history, and the recent public defense suggests that the bond between these icons is strong as they gear up for the stage.

While some fans have expressed hesitation on social media regarding the tour in light of the recent political revelations, the legendary lineup remains one of the most anticipated tours of 2026. For Salt, the focus appears to be on the music and the enduring sisterhood that has defined their careers for decades.