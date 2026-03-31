Nineteen years after Vivid Entertainment first released the adult film that arguably changed the landscape of modern celebrity culture, the legal fallout between Kim Kardashian and Ray J is still making headlines. While the public has long debated the origins of the tape, new details from a high-stakes, “Confidential Settlement Agreement and Mutual General Release” have finally surfaced, revealing just how much was at stake to keep the past buried.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ray J, and his mother, Sonja Norwood, executed a secret deal in April 2023. The agreement was designed to be a definitive end-point for “all past, current, or future claims” concerning the subject matter of the tape.

The Terms of the “Mutual Release”

The settlement wasn’t just a simple handshake. It was a calculated legal maneuver intended to protect the business interests of both parties—specifically the Kardashians’ lucrative relationship with Disney and Hulu. As part of the deal:

Hulu and Disney Protection: Ray J agreed not to hold the streaming giants or their parent company responsible for any claims, ensuring the smooth airing of The Kardashians.

Ray J agreed not to hold the streaming giants or their parent company responsible for any claims, ensuring the smooth airing of The Kardashians. Non-Disparagement: A strict provision barred either side from “disparaging or impugning the character, reputation, integrity, honesty, business or business practices” of the other.

A strict provision barred either side from “disparaging or impugning the character, reputation, integrity, honesty, business or business practices” of the other. The Payout: Ray J claims he was paid $6 million to sign the agreement, which included heavy financial penalties for any party that broke the silence.

From Settlement to Defamation Suit

The details of this 2023 “peace treaty” only came to light due to an ongoing defamation lawsuit. Kim and Kris sued Ray J over his public claims that the mother-daughter duo were under federal investigation—claims the Kardashians maintain are entirely fabricated.

In a scathing countersuit, Ray J alleges that Kim and Kris have spent “two decades peddling the false story” that the tape was leaked against Kim’s will. He argues that the 2023 agreement was their attempt to finally legally bar him from speaking his truth.

A Broken Pact?

The most explosive allegation in the new filings involves a potential breach of contract. Ray J claims that despite the $6 million payout and the ink barely being dry on the settlement, Kim and Kris discussed the tape on their Hulu reality show just one month after the deal was finalized.

If proven true, the “financial penalties” mentioned in the contract could turn this decades-old controversy into a multi-million dollar courtroom battle. What was meant to be a permanent “mutual release” has instead become the centerpiece of a new legal war, proving that in the world of the Kardashians and Ray J, the past is never truly behind them.