On this day in Hip Hop history, Gang Starr released their fifth studio album Moment Of Truth, marking 28 years since one of the most respected and introspective projects in the culture.

Released in 1998 on Noo Trybe and Virgin Records, the album arrived at a time when Hip Hop was shifting both sonically and commercially. While flashier sounds were beginning to dominate the mainstream, Gang Starr stayed grounded in authenticity, delivering a project rooted in lyricism, substance, and street wisdom.

At the core of Moment Of Truth was the undeniable chemistry between Guru and DJ Premier. Guru’s calm, reflective delivery paired perfectly with Premier’s signature boom bap production, creating a sound that felt both timeless and grounded in reality.

The album featured a strong lineup of collaborators, including Inspectah Deck, M.O.P., K Ci and JoJo, and Big Shug, but it was the messaging that truly set the project apart. Tracks like “Above The Clouds,” “You Know My Steez,” and the title track “Moment Of Truth” showcased Guru at his most introspective, offering lessons on loyalty, growth, and the consequences of life choices.

Moment Of Truth was also a commercial success, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and earning gold certification from the RIAA, further proving that substance driven Hip Hop could still resonate with a wide audience.

More than just an album, Moment Of Truth became a blueprint for balance in Hip Hop, showing that you could maintain credibility while still achieving mainstream success. It remains one of Gang Starr’s most celebrated works and a defining release of the late 90s era.

Twenty eight years later, the album still holds weight, continuing to inspire artists who value authenticity, lyricism, and purpose in their music.

Salute to Gang Starr for delivering a timeless classic that continues to stand the test of time.