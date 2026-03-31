Tyler Perry’s attempt to support TSA workers in Atlanta has run into unexpected resistance, as a $250,000 gift card initiative is now being reversed. The filmmaker distributed Visa gift cards to agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the ongoing partial government shutdown, where TSA workers have gone unpaid since mid-February.

The effort came after Perry spoke directly with officers about their financial strain. Because federal rules prohibit on-duty agents from accepting gifts, he worked with airport officials to find an alternative, ultimately landing on gift cards as a workaround.

At first, the gesture was embraced. Workers reportedly saw the cards as a meaningful lift during a difficult period. But concerns raised by the airport’s federal security director led to a shift, with TSA agents now being encouraged to return the cards.

That request has created complications, as some recipients had already started using the funds. The situation has left both workers and administrators navigating unclear next steps, despite Perry’s attempt to follow proper channels before distributing the cards.

Notably, similar efforts reportedly moved forward without issue at other airports, including Denver, making the Atlanta response stand out. The episode underscores how even well-intentioned support can collide with strict federal guidelines.

At the same time, Perry has been pulled into a separate wave of online speculation involving Marlo Hampton, a former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member. Images circulating online appeared to show the two sharing a kiss, sparking widespread attention.

Those images have since been identified as AI-generated. While both attended the same event in Atlanta, reports say they arrived separately and only briefly interacted for photos. No romantic moment took place.

Perry has not publicly commented on either the donation situation or the rumors.