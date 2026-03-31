Ye, saw a major surge in streaming activity over the weekend as his new album Bully drove the biggest single-day total for any hip-hop artist this year on Spotify. The release marked his first solo project in more than four years and immediately became one of the most talked-about drops in recent months.

The album features contributions from Travis Scott, CeeLo Green and Don Toliver, adding to the anticipation that had been building ahead of its debut. Once it arrived, reactions split sharply across listeners. Some praised the return, while others rejected it outright, reflecting the polarized reception that has followed Ye’s recent public and creative moves.

One user dismissed the achievement, asking, “Gross who still supports this lunatic in 2026?!” while another cheered, “BANG BANG.. Congratsss @kanyewest. Well deserved.. SoFi finna gooooo upppppppp!! Letss gooo!”

Early projections suggested a solid opening, though later updates painted a stronger picture. Distributor Gamma indicated the album approached 50 million streams within its first full day. That level of engagement places Bully among the year’s most notable releases, alongside major global acts such as BTS and Harry Styles. One standout track, “Father,” quickly gained traction with more than four million streams worldwide during the same period.

In the lead-up to the album, Ye addressed controversies that have shaped his recent public image. Writing in the The Wall Street Journal earlier this year, he issued a statement reflecting on his past actions.

“I lost touch with reality… I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote.

He also spoke about the personal toll of that period, noting the strain on relationships and describing a sense of disconnection.

The apology sparked its own wave of conversation, adding another layer to the ongoing dialogue around Ye’s career. With Bully now out in the world, both the music and the reaction to it continue to unfold in real time.