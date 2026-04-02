Gucci Mane Allegedly the Victim of Kidnapping and Robbery Orchestrated by Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane was allegedly a victim in a kidnapping and armed robbery case in Dallas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal officials say nine suspects, including Pooh Shiesty and Big30, orchestrated an armed takeover at a music studio in January. According to WFAA, eight suspects have been arrested across Dallas, Memphis and Nashville, while one remains at large.

According to the complaint, the meeting was arranged under the guise of discussing a recording contract. Once inside, prosecutors allege the group pulled firearms, forced one victim to sign a contract release at gunpoint, and robbed others of jewelry, cash and luxury items. One victim was reportedly choked to near unconsciousness.

Authorities say Big30 barricaded the door to prevent escape, while others participated in the robbery. Evidence cited includes surveillance footage, cell phone and travel records, fingerprints and social media posts allegedly showing stolen property.

Investigators also report electronic monitoring data placed Pooh Shiesty at the scene, despite being on home detention following his 2025 release from prison on federal gun charges.

The case remains under investigation as federal authorities continue to pursue the remaining suspect.