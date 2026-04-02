The Los Angeles Lakers have released “Luka Madness,” spotlighting Luka Dončić and his dominant March run.

Dončić led the Lakers to a 14-2 record, including a nine-game win streak from March 6 to 21. He scored 600 points during the month, becoming just the second player in NBA history to reach that mark in March, joining Michael Jordan.

He averaged 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists while earning back-to-back Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Head coach JJ Redick called it one of the best months he has seen, adding that Dončić is “the engine” behind the team’s success and MVP-worthy.

LeBron James praised Dončić’s rhythm, calling it “unbelievable” as the Lakers continue their push toward the postseason.