Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out after a recent hospitalization, assuring fans she will return to the stage Thursday.
The rapper said the incident was a “wake-up call,” admitting she had been pushing herself beyond her limits. She revealed she nearly fainted during a performance and could not continue.
Addressing fans directly, she emphasized the importance of rest and self-care, saying she needed time to reset.
She thanked supporters for their loyalty and promised to come back “stronger, clearer, and ready to give 100%.”