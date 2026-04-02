Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out after a recent hospitalization, assuring fans she will return to the stage Thursday.

The rapper said the incident was a “wake-up call,” admitting she had been pushing herself beyond her limits. She revealed she nearly fainted during a performance and could not continue.

Megan Thee Stallion shares message following her hospitalization, says she will return to the stage on Thursday:



“Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I've been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me.… pic.twitter.com/uzuGKjTtO2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 1, 2026

Addressing fans directly, she emphasized the importance of rest and self-care, saying she needed time to reset.

She thanked supporters for their loyalty and promised to come back “stronger, clearer, and ready to give 100%.”