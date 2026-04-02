2K has announced that NBA 2K26 Season 6 will launch on Friday, April 3, introducing anime-themed content across multiple game modes.

Headlined by Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks, the new season focuses on high-stakes competition and stylized transformations inspired by anime culture.

In MyCAREER, players can pursue a championship with a futuristic rewards path that includes items like “The Raptor” mascot, Orange Anime Hair, and Cyborg Mods. The Park also sees the return of Old Town from NBA 2K16, featuring a neon-lit environment for competitive play.

MyTEAM introduces a hand-drawn anime art style for player cards, starting with a Pink Diamond Ja Morant and culminating in a 100 overall Shaquille O’Neal. Additional rewards include cards for Dennis Rodman and Lisa Leslie.

In The W, players can earn weekly rewards, including a Sheryl Swoopes-themed jersey dress and other gear, as the WNBA season approaches.

Season 6 also features new music, including the exclusive premiere of “Impossible” by Austin Millz and Jake the Snake, with a curated playlist from Beach Noise.

You can get full details from the Courtside Report.