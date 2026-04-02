adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams have unveiled the VIRGINIA Vario FLAT EARTHER, the latest addition to Pharrell’s evolving VIRGINIA design universe.
Inspired by the adidas Yoga Vario, a 2004 silhouette rooted in mindfulness and movement, the new model reimagines the archival design into a modern lifestyle sneaker. Pharrell describes the concept as grounded in balance while encouraging a shift in perspective.
“VIRGINIA is where it began,” Pharrell said, framing the release as a continuation of his creative journey.
The sneaker arrives in two colorways featuring white full grain leather with either green or black stripes. Designed with flexibility and breathability in mind, the model includes a leather lining, EVA insole and direct injected outsole for comfort and fit.
Blending minimalism with bold identity, the release emphasizes individuality and self-expression while nodding to adidas heritage.
The VIRGINIA Vario FLAT EARTHER will retail for $140 and release April 11, 2026 via adidas platforms and select retailers.