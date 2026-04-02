Pooh Shiesty And His Father Arrested Following FBI Raid, Rapper Taken Into Custody In Dallas

Just months after his release from prison, Pooh Shiesty is back in federal custody in a developing case that also involves his father.

According to reports, the Memphis rapper, born Lontrell Williams Jr., was arrested by federal authorities in Dallas, Texas, while his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was taken into custody in Tennessee following an FBI raid at their family home in Cordova.

Federal agents executed a court authorized search and arrest warrant at the residence earlier this week, with a heavy law enforcement presence reported in the normally quiet neighborhood. The home is listed under the Williams family name, which initially created confusion surrounding who exactly was being targeted in the operation.

That uncertainty was short lived once it was confirmed that both father and son were taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Shiesty’s arrest in Dallas is particularly notable, as he had been in the final stages of his federal sentence, transitioning through a halfway house after being released in October 2025. His return home was seen as a fresh start following a 63 month bid tied to a federal firearms case stemming from a 2020 incident.

Now, less than a year later, he finds himself back in federal hands.

As of now, authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact charges connected to the arrests, and details surrounding the case remain limited. A federal update is expected, which should clarify the scope of the investigation and the roles both men allegedly played.

For Pooh Shiesty, whose real name Lontrell Williams Jr. has already been tied to high profile legal issues in the past, this latest development marks another serious chapter just as he was attempting to rebuild both his career and personal life.

With both him and his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., now in custody, all eyes are on federal officials as the story continues to unfold.