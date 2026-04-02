Trippie Redd has launched his first single of 2026, teaming up with Young Thug for “Paperbag Boy.”

The track blends melodic flows with booming 808s and bright synths, showcasing the chemistry between the two artists. Its hook reflects their journey from hustlers to industry leaders, while maintaining the emotional edge that defines Trippie’s sound.

Following a productive 2025 that included standout singles like “Can’t Count Me Out” and “Sketchy,” Trippie continues his momentum. His 2018 track “Wish,” originally with Diplo, recently saw a viral resurgence, generating billions of views across social platforms and earning a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 years after release.

With more than 18 billion global streams, Trippie remains a defining voice in modern rap. He is now preparing for the release of his upcoming album NDA, expected later this year.