Pam Bondi is no longer serving as attorney general under President Donald Trump, marking a sudden shift inside the administration’s leadership.

BREAKING: President Trump has fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, a senior administration official and a source familiar with the matter tell NBC News. https://t.co/yFqWTQypCf pic.twitter.com/jCRXJvgGOD — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2026

Trump announced the change on Truth Social, stating that Bondi “will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector.”

Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 2, 2026

Todd Blanche has been named acting attorney general, stepping in as the Justice Department undergoes a leadership reset.

Bondi’s tenure had drawn increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, particularly over the department’s handling of sensitive materials tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Critics pointed to issues including the failure to properly redact victims’ names, fueling backlash and raising concerns about oversight.

During her time in the role, the Justice Department also launched multiple investigations targeting political opponents of the president. Among those examined were New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, moves that further intensified political tensions.

Behind the scenes, frustration had reportedly been building. Trump had grown “more and more frustrated” with Bondi, one person familiar with White House deliberations said, adding that while he likes her as a person, he doesn’t think she “executed on his vision” in the way that he wanted.

Bondi remained publicly active until shortly before the announcement. She accompanied the president to the Supreme Court for oral arguments related to a birthright citizenship case and attended a prime-time White House address focused on the Iran conflict.

Still, concerns persisted internally about her leadership. There was a perception that Bondi was focused on the wrong things and unable to marshal the department’s resources to reach the president’s goals.

Following the fallout tied to the Epstein files, Bondi struggled to rebuild momentum and demonstrate clear wins, ultimately leading to her departure and a transition at the top of the Justice Department.