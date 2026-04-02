Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs to 10th Straight Win With Historic Stats

The San Antonio Spurs continue their dominant run, powered by another historic outing from Victor Wembanyama.

In a 127-113 win over the Golden State Warriors, Wembanyama posted 41 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 blocks, shooting an efficient 16-of-22 from the field. He set the tone early with 27 points and 13 rebounds by halftime, becoming the first Spurs player since tracking began in 1997-98 to record at least 25 and 10 in a half.

WEMBY WENT OFF IN THE BAY!



👽 41 PTS (16-22 FGM)

👽 18 REB

👽 3 AST

👽 3 BLK



The Spurs win their 10th straight game and improve to 26-2 in their last 28 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CGapUqWjBf — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2026

The performance follows another 41-point, 16-rebound, 3-block game just two nights earlier, placing him in rare territory alongside legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.

At just 22, Wembanyama is the only player in 50 years to post consecutive games with 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

His impact continues to fuel winning. The Spurs have now won 10 straight and hold a 26-2 record over their last 28 games, placing them among championship-level teams in NBA history.