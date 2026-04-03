2 Chainz Teams Up With Statik Selektah For New “Pops” Single

GRAMMY Award-winning rap mogul and entrepreneur, 2 Chainz, teams up with Statik Selektah for a joint single “Pops” out today. The track arrives on the heels of Chainz’s most personal work, The Voice In My Head Is God, which was released on March 3 by Black Privilege Publishing/Atria Books. The memoir is about his upbringing in College Park, Georgia, and his journey as an artist, actor, and businessman despite obstacles. It features excerpts about lessons learned from his late father with an overall message that loved ones still show up in many ways – even detailing spiritual experiences. As of March 2026 the memoir landed at No. 1 on The New York Times Nonfiction Best Seller list.

2 Chainz has upcoming spot dates for The Voice In My Head Is God beginning April 1 in Las Vegas. Dates listed below.

Chainz is gearing up to hit the road with Lil Wayne on his 20th Anniversary Tour celebrating Tha Carter album series. They will perform select dates together beginning on Tuesday, June 30 at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine and hitting major cities like Chicago, St. Louis, New York, and more.