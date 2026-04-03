DDG has teamed up with Polo G for their new single “Not Friendly,” released alongside an official music video.

The track blends raw emotion with sharp lyricism as both artists reflect on distrust, mental strain and the pressures of success. DDG addresses online criticism and emotional burnout, while Polo G opens with introspective lines about overcoming hardship and seeking peace.

“Not Friendly” arrives with strong momentum, fueled by a viral preview that quickly surpassed one million views across social media.

The release follows DDG’s active 2025 run, including projects blame the chat and moo, and comes just ahead of his upcoming blame the chat tour.