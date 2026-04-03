Deb Haaland Rebukes Federal Response on Native Citizenship During Campaign Push

New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland sharply criticized a recent moment involving the SCOTUS, using it to underscore broader concerns about constitutional protections and federal leadership.

In a public statement, Haaland pointed to an exchange in which the U.S. Solicitor General appeared uncertain when questioned about whether Native Americans are birthright citizens.

“Friend, this morning, when asked by the Supreme Court, the Solicitor General hesitated on whether Native Americans are birthright citizens.”

Haaland framed the issue as fundamental, emphasizing both historical context and legal clarity.

“Since he does not seem to understand basic American history (or the law), let me be clear: Indigenous people are the original inhabitants of this continent, and here in New Mexico, we live that truth every day.”

She went further, tying the moment to broader criticism of former President Trump and his administration’s policy direction.

“The Solicitor General’s hesitation once again underscores that the Trump administration has never been concerned about the Constitution — for them, it’s all about exclusion and power.”

Haaland also outlined what she described as a pattern of policy decisions affecting vulnerable communities.

“Trump has gutted Medicaid and SNAP benefits, attacked voting rights, and now wants to change our very Constitution to redefine who this country’s citizens are.”

She concluded with a warning about the broader implications.

“This is a threat not only to New Mexicans but also to our nation’s democracy and freedom.”

Haaland, who previously served as U.S. Secretary of the Interior, is currently a leading contender in the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. She secured a commanding share of delegate support at the party’s pre-primary convention, reinforcing her frontrunner status ahead of the June 2026 primary election.

Her main opponent in the Democratic race is Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. With more than 120 endorsements from local and national figures, including Stacey Abrams, Haaland has built significant momentum as the race moves forward.