French Montana and Max B Set April Release for ‘Wave Gods 2’ as Reunion Gains Momentum

French Montana and Max B are continuing their long-running partnership with a new project titled Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers, scheduled to drop on April 24. The upcoming release follows Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos and adds star power with guest appearances by Rick Ross and Ye.

French Montana and Max B announce 27+ date Wave Gods Narcos: US tour pic.twitter.com/xRS9YoHEGl — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) April 1, 2026

Alongside the album announcement, the duo confirmed plans for a joint tour. The Wave Gods: Narcos Tour is expected to begin May 24, with more cities and dates to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The rollout builds on strong momentum from their recent single “Ever Since U Left Me,” which has performed heavily across platforms. In under three months, the track has generated more than 25 million streams globally, surpassed 23 million views on YouTube, and reached over 220 million views on TikTok.

Producer World Wide Fresh highlighted the achievement in a social media post, writing, “You can cheat a lot things but you can’t cheat the hard work..We number 1 again”.

French Montana and Max B’s creative connection stretches back nearly two decades, anchored in a Bronx-to-Harlem collaboration that helped shape the Coke Wave movement. Their style, known for blending melodic storytelling with reworked classic samples, has remained influential across different eras of hip hop.

Their latest chapter follows Max B’s release from prison in November 2025, which set the stage for their reunion project Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos. That release marked a return many fans had been waiting for, and the new album looks to build on that energy.

With Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers, the pair are leaning into both nostalgia and forward momentum, aiming to expand their legacy while reconnecting with a new generation of listeners.