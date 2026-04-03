Gucci Mane Goes Off On Live After Feds Arrest Pooh Shiesty

Federal prosecutors have provided new details surrounding the arrest of rapper Pooh Shiesty, describing what they say was a violent encounter at a recording studio earlier this year.

Gucci Mane goes LIVE AND GOES OFF ON Pooh Shiesty and 1017 members calling them rats and says he gonna get them all smoked 😬



“I dont play police games my n*gga”

“Yall caught me lacking good sh*t”

“Bet you wont see the end of this year” pic.twitter.com/4z0wcfjcun — Fendi (@backndfendi) April 2, 2026

According to the United States Department of Justice, the incident occurred on January 10, 2026, and has been characterized by officials as “an armed takeover.” Investigators say multiple individuals were present, though not all have been publicly identified.

Prosecutors allege that several people inside the studio, including rapper Gucci Mane, were held at gunpoint and robbed during the incident. The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

Authorities claim Shiesty, whose legal name is Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., arranged the meeting under the pretense of discussing recording terms. At the time, he was affiliated with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Global Music label.

According to prosecutors, the meeting was instead used to pressure a contractual release. They allege that one individual was forced to sign documents relinquishing rights while under threat, with a firearm described as an AK-style pistol reportedly displayed.

Court filings also reference rapper Big30, identified as Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., as part of the group allegedly involved. While the contract discussion was taking place, authorities say others inside the studio took watches, jewelry, and cash.

Investigators further claim that one person was choked until losing consciousness and that exits were blocked to prevent anyone from leaving. These allegations form the basis of multiple charges currently under review.

Officials said arrests tied to the case have been made across Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville. Among those taken into custody are Shiesty and his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., who authorities allege helped plan the incident. One suspect remains at large.

If convicted, those charged could face significant penalties, including life sentences. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused’s legal responses have not yet been fully presented.