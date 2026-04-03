Hard Rock International has announced an explosive entertainment lineup for the fifth annual Hard Rock Beach Club at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. The genre-spanning roster features global superstars performing trackside from May 1 through May 3.

The festivities begin Friday, May 1, with headlining sets from Zedd and Nelly. Saturday keeps the energy high with performances by Marshmello and DJ Diesel, the electronic persona of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. The weekend concludes Sunday, May 3, with sets from house duo Loud Luxury and country sensation Kane Brown.

The excitement extends beyond the track to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Guns N’ Roses will officially kick off the race weekend on Thursday, April 30, with a performance at Hard Rock Live. On Friday night, the venue will host additional shows from Kane Brown, Marshmello, and Nelly.

As a founding partner, Hard Rock continues to blend high-speed racing with world-class music, creating a unique cultural experience for fans at the Miami International Autodrome. Tickets for these events are available through official Hard Rock and Live Nation channels.