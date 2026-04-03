LG Malique Blends Pain and Melody on “Honestly, Honestly”

LG Malique dropped a hot new track titled “Honestly, Honestly,” and honestly… it easily ranks as one of this year’s standout releases. His energy is unmatched, taking everything he has learned so far and applying it to every element of the song.

“Honestly, Honestly” started during one of Malique’s TikTok Live sessions, when a fan asked him to make a song about a toxic relationship. He came up with it on the spot and later shared a short preview that had fans asking for the full release for months, and the momentum he has built since then suggests this is only the beginning.

“Honestly, Honestly” also presents elements of R&B. It feels somewhat nostalgic, especially at the beginning, like a song straight out of the ’90s. Not everyone knows how to use this kind of nostalgic sound correctly, but LG Malique clearly understands what he’s doing.

The production on “Honestly, Honestly” is simple but well-crafted, and that’s important. It’s built around light keys, soft background vocals, and steady drums. The focus stays on Malique’s voice, which carries both the melody and the emotion of the track. His delivery feels natural and unfiltered, as he questions his partner and works through his doubts in real time. Lines like “Why do I feel like you creepin’?” highlight the mix of suspicion and honesty in the moment. The song captures the push and pull between caring about someone and feeling frustrated by them.

Growing up between Alicia Keys and Three 6 Mafia will do something to your sound. For LG Malique, who was raised in Blytheville, Arkansas, it created a lane all his own, one where melodic hooks and raw street storytelling exist side by side without either one feeling forced. That foundation carried him from early underground projects all the way to a viral breakthrough that has now crossed 33 million streams and counting.

If you haven’t heard of LG Malique’s work, “Honestly, Honestly” is a great place to start. He will hook you right from the beginning. Don’t miss out and join him in his ascension.

Follow LG Malique: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube