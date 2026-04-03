Houston best friends Drea Nicole and Lex P, the energetic voices behind the buzzworthy Pour Minds podcast, are officially taking their show on the road. The duo announced their Still Sippin Tour today, a multi-city North American run set to kick off this summer.

The tour will make stops in major hubs, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and its hometown of Houston. Designed to translate the podcast’s digital success into a live experience, the show promises unfiltered conversations, special guests, and sharp humor. Fans can expect a high-energy hangout where audience participation is central to the night, allowing listeners to connect over the realities of dating and relationships.

“It’s been a minute since we’ve toured, and the audience has grown a lot since then,” Drea Nicole shared regarding the upcoming run. Lex P echoed the excitement, noting that the energy in the room during a live show is impossible to recreate elsewhere.

Since its inception, Pour Minds has resonated with a massive audience through its authentic, spontaneous dialogue. This tour marks a significant return to the stage for the pair as they engage with their community in person.

Tickets are currently available via pre-sale. The general on-sale begins Friday, April 3, at 10 AM local time through pourminds.com.