Ramces Rouzard Brings Transformational Storytelling to the Spotlight with The Reflection Show 

Ramces Rouzard, widely known as Ramces the Celebrity Host, is redefining the art of conversation through his transformational talk show, The Reflection Show. As a nationally recognized host, sought after event producer, experienced curator, and media personality, Rouzard has built a platform centered on authenticity, vulnerability, and healing through storytelling.

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Born in Immokalee, Florida, Rouzard describes himself as a miracle baby. His mother had previously had her tubes tied at the time of conception. From the beginning, he says his life has been about overcoming the odds.

Raised in a tight knit immigrant community alongside nine siblings, Rouzard developed strong values rooted in faith, resilience, and connection. Before entering the media, he was known on the football field as the underestimated quarterback at Immokalee High School. He credits Coach Webber, Coach Izzy, Coach Thomas, and the entire coaching staff for believing in him and pushing him beyond his own limits.

After an undefeated football season, Rouzard eventually moved to Orlando, where his path into music, marketing, and media began. His early media experience started with WUCF-PBS, where he began developing the storytelling approach that would later shape his career.

Today Rouzard leads Rouzard Studios, his production company, and In The Mirror Entertainment, the creative force behind much of his work in media and entertainment.

His flagship project, The Reflection Show, has grown into a powerful digital platform featuring more than 100 episodes across three seasons on YouTube, with additional exposure through PBS. The show offers deeply personal conversations with both emerging voices and notable public figures, including Deiondra Sanders, Daughter of Famed Athlete Deion Sanders.

Rouzard guides guests through meaningful reflection, encouraging honest conversations about life, growth, and purpose.

“The greatest thing Jesus did was meet people where they are. That is what this show is about. Everyone has a story worth reflecting on,” Rouzard says.

Recognizable for his signature cowboy hat, a tribute to his Haitian great great grandfather, Rouzard has built a reputation for his high energy presence and thoughtful interview style. His work as a host, interviewer, and event producer has made him a sought after voice in both media and live events.

Beyond the camera, Rouzard is a devoted father to two daughters, Naomi Joy and Natalia Grace, and husband to his wife Jennifer.

Throughout his journey, Rouzard credits a strong circle of mentors and supporters who have shaped his path. He recognizes Jovan Dawkins for opening doors and providing industry guidance, along with mentors and influences including Adonal Foyle, Pastor David S. Jacques, Pastor Jerry Quarterman, Darrin Thurman, Joshua Washington, Alex Jenty, Jeff Johnson, Keith Smith, Stacie Holmes, and brothers Wiz, Waz, and Jumai.

Rouzard also gives special thanks to his executive assistant, Melissa Tanis for helping manage the vision behind his growing media platform. He also honors his mother and sister, whom he calls his prayer warriors, for their constant spiritual support.

At its core, Rouzard says his mission is simple. To create spaces where people feel seen, heard, and inspired to reflect on their own journeys.

Watch The Reflection Show:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@InTheMirrorTv