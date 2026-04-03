Chicago’s own Simone Green has returned with a powerful new anthem titled “Black Queen,” a record that reframes strength as an internal embodiment rather than a public performance. The single is a soulful tribute to the resilience and tender truth of Black womanhood. It arrived on all streaming platforms during Black History Month, the track serves as a “return to self” for the artist, blending her deep roots in soul with the wisdom of her lived experience.

While “Black Queen” marks a significant milestone, Simone is no stranger to the spotlight, having built a career that spans decades and diverse genres. Originally hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas, she became a cornerstone of the Chicago music scene after co-founding the popular band Soul Sanctuary in the late ’90s. Her versatile voice has since become a fixture in American media, appearing in major campaigns for brands like Toyota and Walmart, as well as on the soundtrack for the television series Ugly Betty.

Simone’s artistry extends far beyond the recording booth, as evidenced by her recent theatrical debut as Madame Zinzanni at Teatro Zinzanni Chicago. Her stage presence is backed by an impressive resume of live highlights, including opening for R&B powerhouses like Ledisi and Dru Hill, and performing for the historic inauguration of the first Black Speaker of the Illinois House. Whether she is hitting #1 on independent radio or commanding a gala stage, Simone continues to bridge R&B and contemporary sounds with undeniable emotional precision.