Snoop Dogg Added To “420 On The Rocks” Festival With Ice Cube At Red Rock Amphitheater

One of hip hop’s most iconic voices is officially headed to Colorado for one of the culture’s most fitting celebrations of the year.

Snoop Dogg has been added to the already stacked lineup for 4/20 on the Rocks, set to take place on April 20 at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The West Coast legend now joins a bill that includes Ice Cube, Too Short, and Czarface featuring Inspectah Deck, 7L, and Esoteric, making this one of the most anticipated live events of the spring.

The addition of Snoop carries extra weight, as the Long Beach icon has a limited number of live appearances scheduled for 2026. His presence in Colorado for this event marks one of the few opportunities for fans to catch him on stage this year, adding even more demand and significance to an already high profile show.

Set against the backdrop of Red Rocks, widely regarded as one of the premier live music venues in the world, the event brings together multiple generations of hip hop. From Ice Cube’s pioneering legacy to Too Short’s decades long influence out of Oakland, and Czarface’s cult following rooted in raw lyricism and boom bap production, the lineup reflects a wide spectrum of the culture. With Snoop Dogg now in the mix, the show adds another layer of star power and historical relevance.

The 4/20 On The Rocks event has built a reputation for blending hip hop with the unique atmosphere of Colorado’s music scene, and this year’s edition looks to elevate that tradition even further. The date itself, long associated with cannabis culture, aligns seamlessly with Snoop Dogg’s brand and influence, making his inclusion feel both strategic and organic.

Fans in the Mile High City can expect a night that celebrates not only the music, but the lifestyle and cultural impact that artists like Snoop Dogg have helped shape for decades.

With tickets already in high demand and a lineup that now includes some of the most respected names in hip hop history, 4/20 On The Rocks is shaping up to be one of the must see events of 2026.