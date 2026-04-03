Just hours after delivering a clutch, game winning hit against the Mets, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn was involved in a frightening car accident that could have taken a far more serious turn.

According to confirmed reports, Winn, 24, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 64 near St. Louis late Wednesday night following the Cardinals’ extra innings win over the Mets.

Earlier that day, Winn played hero at the plate, driving in the winning run with a walk off RBI single in the 11th inning to give St. Louis a 2-1 victory over New York. The hit marked one of the biggest moments of his young season and continued his knack for coming through in key spots against the Mets.

But what started as a career highlight quickly turned into a dangerous situation.

Authorities and team officials confirmed that Winn was alone in the vehicle when he lost control due to wet road conditions, causing the crash. Emergency responders, along with Cardinals security and medical staff, arrived on the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Fortunately, Winn avoided serious injury and was later released, a result that brought relief across the organization and fan base.

Following the incident, Winn reassured fans through social media, expressing gratitude to first responders and confirming that he was in good condition after the scare.

The timing of the accident only added to the shock, coming on the same day Winn delivered the first walk off hit of his MLB career. It also came as the Cardinals secured a series win over the Mets, continuing a strong early season stretch.

Winn, a former second round pick and Gold Glove caliber shortstop, has been a key part of St. Louis’ young core. Despite a slow start at the plate this season, his ability to impact the game defensively and come through in big moments remains evident.

The Cardinals have an off day following the game before heading out on the road, giving Winn additional time to recover and regroup after what was both a career high and a near disaster within the span of a single day.

For now, the biggest takeaway is simple he’s safe.

And in a game where moments can shift in an instant, Masyn Winn went from hero to headline for entirely different reasons, reminding everyone how quickly things can change off the field.