Paramount+ has expanded the ensemble for the eighth and final season of The Chi, introducing several recurring guest stars as the series begins its highly anticipated farewell. Production for the new season commenced in January, setting the stage for what creators describe as the show’s coldest winter and most emotionally riveting chapter yet.

Joining the cast are Darryl Dunning II as Rafi, Biko Eisen-Martin as Smitty, and Akilah A. Walker as Amaya. Laila Odom will portray Jordan, while Liza Jessie Peterson joins as Patience. Additionally, Anthony B. Jenkins joins the family dynamic as Devante, the son of Emmett and Shay.

Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, the series continues to explore the complex intersections of legacy, conflict, joy, and pain. The final season finds the core characters facing life-or-death choices that will define their futures in Chicago.

Returning stars include Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James, alongside an extensive list of recurring favorites. The series is produced by 20th Television and executive-produced by Common, Aaron Kaplan, and Rick Famuyiwa. Fans can currently stream all previous seasons of The Chi exclusively on Paramount+ with a Premium Plan.