Tiger Woods called Donald Trump moments after a two-car accident, according to newly released body camera footage.

In the video, Woods is heard ending a phone call, saying, “Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye,” before telling an officer, “I was just talking with the president.”

Tiger Woods told police he called Trump following his rollover crash: "I was just talking with the President." pic.twitter.com/9reLG9SE9c — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 2, 2026

Officers who arrived at the scene continued speaking with Woods and later observed signs of impairment. He was subsequently placed under arrest.

Trump later commented on the incident, calling Woods “a very close friend” and describing him as “an amazing person,” while acknowledging the situation as a difficulty.

'I feel so badly. He's, he's got some difficulty,' Donald Trump said following reports that Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida pic.twitter.com/6BNAdrjgIh — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2026

The footage provides new insight into the moments immediately following the crash and the interactions that led to Woods’ arrest.