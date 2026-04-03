Tiger Woods called Donald Trump moments after a two-car accident, according to newly released body camera footage.
In the video, Woods is heard ending a phone call, saying, “Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye,” before telling an officer, “I was just talking with the president.”
Officers who arrived at the scene continued speaking with Woods and later observed signs of impairment. He was subsequently placed under arrest.
Trump later commented on the incident, calling Woods “a very close friend” and describing him as “an amazing person,” while acknowledging the situation as a difficulty.
The footage provides new insight into the moments immediately following the crash and the interactions that led to Woods’ arrest.