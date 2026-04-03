Multi-platinum, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe nominated artist Wiz Khalifa has officially joined forces with Curren$y to release their latest collaborative project, Roofless Records for Drop Tops: Disc 1.

Produced by longtime collaborator Cardo, the ten-track album is crafted as the ultimate soundtrack for cruising in a convertible. In a unique move for the duo, a majority of the project was recorded during live Twitch streams, allowing fans to witness the creative process in real time.

The focus track, “Close Your Eyes,” serves as a chill and melodic introduction that sets the atmospheric mood for the entire project. This release marks the first installment of a planned two-album series, with the second volume expected to arrive in the near future.

Known for their effortless chemistry, Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y continue to define the relaxed, high-energy sound that has made them staples of the genre. Roofless Records for Drop Tops: Disc 1 is available now on all major streaming platforms.