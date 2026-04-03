Wizards Draw Heat After April Fools’ Giveaway Stunt Confuses Fans

The Washington Wizards are facing backlash following a halftime promotion that left many fans frustrated after a staged $10,000 giveaway during an April Fools’ Day game.

Statement on last night's April Fool's joke. pic.twitter.com/Co3GPjrOhl — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 2, 2026

The moment occurred during a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, when a fan was brought onto the court to take part in what appeared to be a standard contest. The setup was simple: attempt a blindfolded half-court shot for a chance to win $10,000.

The fan took the shot and missed. But inside the arena, the reaction told a completely different story. The mascot, dancers, and in-game hosts erupted as if the shot had gone in. The fan was handed a large ceremonial check, and for a brief moment, it appeared they had won.

That excitement quickly gave way to confusion. A replay shown on the Jumbotron revealed the truth: the shot had not gone in. The entire sequence was staged as part of an April Fools’ Day prank organized by the team’s entertainment staff.

The response from viewers was immediate. Clips spread across social media, with many calling the stunt misleading and unnecessary. Some criticized the emotional impact on fans, saying the moment went too far as a joke.

As the reaction grew, the Wizards issued a public apology. The organization admitted the promotion “missed the mark.” The team also clarified that the fan involved had been aware of the prank in advance and had agreed to participate.

Even with that explanation, the team acknowledged that the execution caused confusion for fans both in the arena and watching online, turning what was meant to be a lighthearted moment into a controversy.