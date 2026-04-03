Multi-platinum artist and cultural disruptor Yeat has officially released the music video for “Naked,” a standout track from his massive new double album, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love).

The self-directed visual features a high-profile guest appearance by Bronx rapper Ice Spice. In a surreal creative twist, the video portrays a miniature version of Yeat serenading a full-size Ice Spice from various vulnerable positions, including dangling from her shoe and perching on her hand. Produced by Rampa of Keinemusik, the track highlights Yeat’s signature style through a lens of intimate obsession.

The video arrives just as Yeat gears up for The LOVE/LYFE Tour. This North American run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off July 17 in Minneapolis. The tour features special guests Slayr and BNYX in select cities, with stops planned for major hubs like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

Tickets for The LOVE/LYFE Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, April 3, at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com and yeatofficial.com. ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love) is available now through Field Trip Recordings and Capitol Records.