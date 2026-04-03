YG has released his latest single, “TEACH YOU HOW TO LUH ME,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The track reimagines the культ classic “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District, blending nostalgic energy with a modern West Coast sound. It follows YG’s recent release “STATE OF EMERGENCY” as he builds toward his upcoming album The Gentleman’s Club.

Centered on a complicated love story, the record explores betrayal and emotional conflict while maintaining a confident tone.

The accompanying video elevates the concept with a cinematic approach, showing YG and Ty Dolla $ign in a polished, high-stakes world. Inspired by John Wick, the visual presents the Gentleman’s Club as a secretive society defined by power and precision.