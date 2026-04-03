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YG and Ty Dolla $ign Reimagine Classic Hit With “Teach You How to Luh Me”

April 3, 2026
Shawn Grant

YG has released his latest single, “TEACH YOU HOW TO LUH ME,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The track reimagines the культ classic “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District, blending nostalgic energy with a modern West Coast sound. It follows YG’s recent release “STATE OF EMERGENCY” as he builds toward his upcoming album The Gentleman’s Club.

Centered on a complicated love story, the record explores betrayal and emotional conflict while maintaining a confident tone.

The accompanying video elevates the concept with a cinematic approach, showing YG and Ty Dolla $ign in a polished, high-stakes world. Inspired by John Wick, the visual presents the Gentleman’s Club as a secretive society defined by power and precision.