YNW Melly Not Set For April 30 Release Despite Viral Rumors

Speculation that YNW Melly may be released from jail on April 30 has been circulating widely online, but as of now, there is no verified information confirming he will be released on that date.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, remains in custody in Broward County, Florida, where he has been held since his 2019 arrest on two counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and continues to fight the case.

The confusion around a possible release appears to stem from recent legal developments. In early 2026, prosecutors dropped a witness-tampering charge against Melly, leading to renewed optimism among fans and speculation that he could be released. However, that charge being dropped does not mean the core murder case has been dismissed.

In fact, the opposite is true.

The State of Florida is still actively pursuing the double murder case against Melly, and his retrial has now been pushed back to 2027 as legal proceedings continue. That alone makes any immediate release highly unlikely under current conditions.

Social media posts and viral claims suggesting a specific release date, such as April 30, have not been backed by court documents, official statements, or credible reporting. At this stage, they should be viewed as speculation rather than fact.

Melly’s legal situation remains one of the most closely watched cases in hip hop. His first trial ended in a mistrial in 2023, and since then, delays, appeals, and motions have kept the case in limbo while he remains incarcerated awaiting retrial.

Bottom line, there is no confirmed April 30 release for YNW Melly. Until a court grants bond, dismisses charges, or reaches a verdict, he will remain in custody as the case continues to unfold.