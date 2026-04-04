50 Cent offered a rare moment of reflection over the holiday weekend, sharing a message that blended humor with spirituality. The rapper, long known for his outspoken presence, posted a prayer on Good Friday that caught attention for its lighter, more introspective tone.

“Father God forgive me for my sins, forgive me for eating so much peanut butter and jelly, I’m big [as] sh!t now,” he wrote. He continued, “Father God forgive my enemies for misunderstanding me, allow your light to shine so bright with in me that my aura glows, in the name of the father the son and the Holy Spirit Amen. 50cent.” In a separate post, he added, “Positive vibes it’s Good Friday I’m gonna get some work done.”

The message stood apart from the tone many associate with 50 Cent, who has built a reputation for directly engaging critics and rivals online. While some see moments like this as a sign of personal growth, others view it as consistent with his long-standing mix of humor, confrontation, and occasional introspection.

That duality has remained evident in recent activity. He recently commented on headlines involving Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane, offering reactions that quickly circulated across social media. “WTF going on here,” he wrote, later adding, “Damn it man [eyeballs emoji] I thought you was smoking on Pookie Loc. Stay tuned for the next episode of only in Atlanta!”

Away from social media, legal issues continue to unfold. 50 Cent is currently involved in a dispute with his former partner, Shaniqua Tompkins, tied to claims outlined in court filings. While he has not publicly addressed the case in detail, records indicate he is actively contesting the allegations.

For now, the Good Friday posts mark a temporary shift in tone. Whether it represents a deeper change or simply another facet of his personality remains to be seen, but it adds a new layer to a public figure who rarely stays in one lane for long.