The Running Dog. The Astronaut. The ice cream skull. For twenty years, Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM’s visual identity has been one of the most referenced in streetwear. Pharrell Williams and NIGO built an entire brand language around these symbols when they launched in 2005, and those graphics have appeared on hoodies, sneakers, caps, and collaborations ever since.

Jewelry was the one category they hadn’t touched. Until now.

At ComplexCon Hong Kong last month, BBC/ICECREAM debuted a full collaborative jewelry collection with New York-based brand APORRO. Six styles, each built around the label’s signature graphics. The ICECREAM logo and Running Dog were rendered as pendants. The brand’s diamond-and-dollar-sign motif became a link bracelet. A rocket ship pendant referenced the Astronaut. A skateboard bracelet arrived timed to ICECREAM’s Board Flip sneaker release. One piece fused the diamond with the ice cream cone silhouette, merging two of the label’s most recognizable marks into a single form.

The collection also included a fully iced-out Labubu figure designed around BBC’s astronaut theme, a nod to Kasing Lung, who served as ComplexCon Hong Kong’s Artistic Director this year. And a 1-of-1 custom Running Dog jewel that sat on the counter as a display piece. One made, no replicas.

The booth drew heavy traffic across both days. Bloody Osiris, Don C of Just Don, Sean Wotherspoon, Shane Gonzales of Alice Hollywood, Jeff Hamilton, Michael J Kim, and Victor Ma all visited the counter. Jay Park and his new group LNGSHOT appeared for an exclusive T-shirt drop, which pulled a crowd that then discovered the jewelry activation inside.

Why Streetwear Labels Are Moving Into Jewelry Now

The expansion makes strategic sense. Streetwear’s core categories are saturated. Every major label has hoodies, tees, sneakers, and caps covered. Jewelry opens a new price tier and a new way for consumers to carry the brand without duplicating what’s already in the market. It also travels differently. A pendant works year-round, across climates, and doesn’t compete with seasonal drops.

BBC isn’t the first to make this move, but few labels bring twenty years of instantly recognizable graphics into the category. That library of visual IP is what makes the translation work. The designs aren’t generic jewelry with a logo stamped on. Each piece is structurally shaped around a specific graphic, which is a harder production challenge but a stronger brand statement.

APORRO, which operates out of New York with a flagship store in Shanghai, handled the design and production. The brand specializes in stone-set street jewelry and has positioned itself in the space between mass-market accessories and traditional fine jewelry. The BBC partnership is its most visible collaboration to date.

A collaborative T-shirt line is also in development. The debut piece, titled “Billionaire Aporro Club,” reworks the original Billionaire Boys Club name. The jewelry collection is expected to release through both brands’ channels.

For BBC, the move into jewelry isn’t just product expansion. It’s a new surface for a visual language that’s been one of streetwear’s most enduring. And based on two days in Hong Kong, the audience was already waiting for it.