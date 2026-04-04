College basketball’s biggest weekend arrives Saturday as the 2026 Men’s NCAA Final Four tips off inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Four programs remain, each with a clear path to Monday night’s championship game.

The opening semifinal features UConn and Illinois, scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS. UConn enters the matchup riding momentum after a dramatic comeback victory over Duke. Guard Braylon Mullins delivered in the closing seconds of that game, helping push the Huskies into their third Final Four appearance in four years.

Illinois, on the other side, has carved its path through defense. The Illini have consistently slowed down high-powered offenses throughout the tournament, including standout performances against Iowa and Houston. Their ability to control tempo has become their defining trait heading into Saturday.

Later in the evening, Michigan and Arizona meet in a clash of No. 1 seeds at 8:49 p.m. ET on TBS. Michigan has looked dominant throughout the tournament under head coach Dusty May, including a decisive win over Tennessee that reinforced their status as a top contender.

Arizona arrives with its own statement run. The Wildcats ended a lengthy Final Four drought by defeating Purdue, leaning on a balanced roster that has produced at both ends of the floor. Their depth and cohesion have made them a difficult matchup throughout March.

Both semifinal winners will advance to the national championship game on Monday, April 6, set for 8:50 p.m. ET.

Beyond the court, fans will also have an alternate viewing option. TNT Sports is airing a special “Fab Five” reunion broadcast on truTV featuring Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson, offering a different perspective on the games.

Heading into the weekend, Arizona and Michigan are widely viewed as co-favorites to win the title. Still, with UConn’s recent tournament pedigree and Illinois’ defensive edge, the Final Four field presents no clear outcome, setting the stage for a highly competitive finish to the season.