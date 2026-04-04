Rick Ross stepped into a growing conversation in hip-hop this week after fans pressed him for his thoughts on the legal situation involving Pooh Shiesty and allegations connected to Gucci Mane. The Miami rapper addressed the topic directly on April 3, 2026, using Instagram to respond to the volume of messages he had received.

The biggest boss, Rick Ross, speaks on the robbery that happened to Gucci Mane by his artist Pooh Shiesty. He says if you signed a deal for a 100k and it’s 10 million out there, renegotiate your deal. It’s money out there for everybody, but you can’t use the streets in business. pic.twitter.com/e3WBvTAZ5o — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) April 3, 2026

Speaking candidly through his Story, Ross acknowledged the steady stream of questions coming his way. “People in my DMs, ‘Rozay, what you think or how you feel about the Gwoap/Pooh Shiesty situation?’” Ross began. “I don’t like it for either side, you know what I’m talking about.”

He went on to reference Gucci Mane, often known by his nickname Gwoap, while reacting to reports tied to a January 10 incident at a Dallas recording studio. “Gwoap most definitely didn’t deserve that,” he said.

At the same time, Ross made it clear he was not taking a one-sided position. He voiced concern about the potential consequences facing Pooh Shiesty, emphasizing the stakes for a younger artist navigating serious allegations. “I don’t want to see this for the little homie, Pooh Shiesty,” he added.

Rather than dwell solely on the individuals involved, Ross used the moment to highlight a broader issue within the industry. He pointed to financial disagreements as a recurring source of conflict in hip-hop and stressed the importance of handling those situations through structured business conversations instead of escalation.

His comments arrive as attention around the case continues to build, with fans, artists, and industry figures all weighing in from different angles. Ross’s response reflects a middle ground, recognizing harm on both sides while urging a more disciplined approach to disputes tied to money and contracts.

As developments continue to unfold, his remarks add another layer to an already complex situation that has captured attention across the music world.