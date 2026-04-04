Opening Day in Coney Island carried more than just the start of a new season for the Brooklyn Cyclones. It marked the 25th anniversary of baseball along the boardwalk, with MCU Park once again serving as the backdrop for the Mets’ High-A affiliate and a new wave of prospects looking to make their mark.

Brooklyn opened the year introducing several key pieces to the system, including Michigan product Mitch Voit, along with 2025 draft additions Antonio Jimenez and catcher Daiverson Gutierrez. For a Cyclones team built on development, this was the first real look at the next tier of talent in the organization.

On the other side, the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Yankees’ High-A affiliate, came in with a pitching staff that quickly set the tone for the afternoon.

Hudson Valley struck first in the top of the opening frame when Kyle Kent lined an RBI double to give the Renegades an early 1 0 lead. Brooklyn responded in the bottom of the third, getting on the board with a solo shot from John Bay to even things up at one apiece.

Ay J-Bay. Ay J-Bay. 🍎



John Bay gets Brooklyn on the board with a solo blast in the bottom of the 3rd. And we're all tied up here on Coney Island. pic.twitter.com/2KEA4ZR8i6 — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) April 3, 2026

The game turned in the fourth inning. After Cyclones starter Noah Hall worked himself into a bases loaded jam, Brooklyn managed to limit the damage, but not before a sacrifice fly allowed Hudson Valley to reclaim a 2 1 edge.

From there, the Renegades’ pitching took control.

Left hander Pico Kohn kept Brooklyn’s lineup off balance through the middle innings, showing command of the zone and finishing hitters with confidence. He notably caught Jimenez looking in his second at bat, a tough introduction to High A pitching for the young third rounder.

Brooklyn had its best chance to flip the game in the bottom of the fifth. Gutierrez sparked the inning with a stand up double, and a defensive miscue by Hudson Valley on a routine ground ball loaded the bases with one out. With the momentum shifting, Voit stepped in with an opportunity to change the game, but grounded out to third, halting the rally and keeping the Cyclones from capitalizing.

The missed opportunity proved costly.

Out of the bullpen, Gregori Louis battled through control issues, issuing multiple walks but escaping further damage, while Parker Carlson and Hunter Hodges worked to keep the deficit manageable. Hodges, despite allowing two walks in the eighth, stranded all runners to keep Brooklyn within striking distance.

Defensively, the Cyclones got a key moment from Henriquez in the seventh, making a standout catch to prevent additional runs and keep the game close.

But Hudson Valley continued to apply pressure late.

Kent added to his strong day at the plate with a hard chopper up the middle in the late innings that resulted in an insurance run, aided by a fielding error charged to Voit, extending the lead to 3 1.

On the mound, the Renegades’ bullpen shut the door. Right hander Chris Veach was particularly effective, striking out four Cyclones hitters in under two innings, including Voit, while Tony Rossi continued his dominant stretch dating back to 2025, holding Brooklyn scoreless and maintaining his streak of not allowing a run.

By the final out, Hudson Valley’s staff had racked up 16 strikeouts, overwhelming a Cyclones lineup that managed just one run despite multiple scoring opportunities. Brooklyn pitchers recorded 12 strikeouts of their own, but free passes and missed chances proved to be the difference.

For Brooklyn, the loss serves as an early reminder of the adjustment period that comes with a young roster. The pieces are there, but execution in key moments will ultimately determine how quickly this group finds its footing.

As the Cyclones continue their opening series in Coney Island, the focus now shifts to tightening up situational hitting and limiting mistakes, the small details that separate wins from losses at this level.