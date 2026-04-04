A U.S. military search operation intensified Friday after an F-15E Strike Eagle went down over Iran, leaving one crew member unaccounted for. According to a U.S. official, one aviator has already been recovered while efforts continue to locate the second.

Photo source @hey_itsmyturn

Officials say Iranian forces brought down the aircraft, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. In the immediate aftermath, U.S. forces launched a recovery mission under increasingly dangerous conditions. A regional Iranian official reportedly encouraged civilians to locate the crew, offering a financial reward.

Complicating the rescue effort, additional U.S. aircraft came under fire. An A-10 Thunderbolt, often referred to as a Warthog, was hit while supporting the mission. The pilot managed to reach Kuwaiti airspace before ejecting safely. The aircraft later crashed in Kuwait.

Two Blackhawk helicopters involved in the search operation were also targeted. U.S. officials said those onboard were not harmed in one instance, while another helicopter sustained damage and injuries among crew members but remained operational. That same aircraft was used to extract the rescued F-15E crew member.

Iranian military statements claimed responsibility for striking multiple U.S. aircraft, including the A-10 and a Blackhawk helicopter. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed the A-10 was hit and ultimately destroyed, though the pilot survived.

Images released by Iranian media, alongside claims from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, suggested the F-15E was successfully shot down. U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed those claims, and both the Pentagon and the White House have yet to issue detailed responses.

Speaking briefly by phone, President Donald Trump avoided discussing operational details. When asked whether the incident would impact diplomatic efforts, he said, “No, not at all. No, it’s war.”

Despite ongoing tensions, Trump has maintained that negotiations with Iran are underway, a claim Iranian officials continue to deny. In a separate social media post, he wrote, “Keep the oil, anyone?”

The incident marks a notable moment in the conflict, raising new questions about control of Iranian airspace and the risks facing U.S. forces as military activity in the region increases.