PIINK BAMBII: The New Wave Of Miami Sound For The Next Generation

Don’t let the “Girl Next Door” look fool you. She is ready to go hard in the paint to get what she wants. She is PIINK BAMBII. The Liberty City native has entered the chat with her brand new single, Enjoying My Life, featuring an industry legend, Micklezie of Grind Mode.

Grind Mode is a legendary Miami, Florida based hip-hop trio consisting of members Hunger, Chaos, and McKlezie. Known for their Florida dance sound, they gained recognition with hits like “I’m So High” and “Xtascy”. Prior to Grind Mode, Mcklezie, who also went by Stage Mcloud, made noise and got the whole club crunked up as a member of iCONZ that brought you the record “Get F^cked Up” which peaked the 2001 Billboard Hot 100 charts at #93.

Now, Mcklezie has teamed up with PIINK BAMBII and producer/DJ John Hitta to create PIINK BAMBII’s very first single off of her upcoming EP, Enjoying My Life. When you listen to Enjoying My Life, you can hear the Miami Jook sound influence along with Miami party and dance culture. Not to mention the high energy flow that PIINK BAMBII and Mcklezie deliver.

If you’re not familiar with jookin’, The Miami Jook sound (often referred to as “Jookin’”) is a high-energy, uptempo subgenre of Florida hip-hop that gained mainstream traction in the early 2000s. Rooted in the 305 culture of South Florida.

Enjoying My Life is meant to give you a moment of fun and happiness, get you upbeat and help you forget about any negativity that may have you down. It’s a feel good song for anyone that just needs a reminder to enjoy life.

Enjoying My Life is available on all streaming platforms and if you are ready to vibe, it will most certainly be worth it.

PIINK BAMBII is currently signed to the indie label, Record 33 which was founded in 2016. There is something special about Record 33. You wouldn’t have guessed it but the label, Record 33 was founded by her mother and father. Yes, Record 33 is a family business. Oh, and did we mention that her father is the producer/DJ, John Hitta? John Hitta has 20 plus years of music business experience and now he gets to put what he knows to work with PIINK BAMBII.

As of late, PIINK BAMBII has been staying booked and busy. From upcoming festivals to interviews, PIINK BAMBII and her team is keeping their foot on the gas. She is also working on her next single that is scheduled to drop on New Music Friday, May 22nd. Also scheduled for release on May 22nd is the highly anticipated music video for Enjoying My Life.

Make sure to stay up to date with everything PIINK BAMBII, by visiting www.RECORD33ENT.com. Also, at the Record 33 official website, all social media links are in one place.

PIINK BAMBII is on her way.

