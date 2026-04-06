The Chicago Sky have traded two-time All-Star Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for a 2027 and 2028 first-round pick, the team announced Monday. Atlanta will also receive 2028 second-round swap rights.
Reese leaves Chicago after a dominant stretch, leading the league in rebounds per game at 12.6 for the second straight season. She also recorded 23 double-doubles while averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists.
Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca called the move an opportunity to create roster balance while acknowledging Reese’s impact. “Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones,” he said, wishing her success moving forward.