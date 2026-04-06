The Chicago Sky have traded two-time All-Star Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for a 2027 and 2028 first-round pick, the team announced Monday. Atlanta will also receive 2028 second-round swap rights.

Reese leaves Chicago after a dominant stretch, leading the league in rebounds per game at 12.6 for the second straight season. She also recorded 23 double-doubles while averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists.

Bayou Barbie 🤝 ATL

Welcome to the 🅰️, Angel pic.twitter.com/egHdbK9oaK — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 6, 2026

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca called the move an opportunity to create roster balance while acknowledging Reese’s impact. “Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones,” he said, wishing her success moving forward.