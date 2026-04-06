Former Migos rapper Offset is currently hospitalized but in stable condition after a shooting incident outside a popular Florida casino on Monday evening.

A representative for the Grammy-nominated artist confirmed to TMZ that the shooting occurred near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. While fans were immediately alarmed by the news, the spokesperson assured the public that Offset is “fine” and is receiving medical care.

“He is stable and being closely monitored,” the rep added.

Details of the Incident

The shooting reportedly took place in the valet area of the resort shortly after 7:00 p.m. local time. According to a spokesperson for the Seminole County Police, officers were on-site immediately and were able to contain the situation quickly.

Police confirmed that the victim, identified by reps as Offset, suffered “non-life threatening injuries” and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood for treatment.

Investigation and Arrests

As of Monday night, the site has been secured and authorities have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public. Law enforcement successfully detained two individuals at the scene, though their identities and potential motives have not yet been released.

“The investigation is ongoing,” a police representative stated, noting that operations at the Hard Rock continued as normal following the containment of the scene.

The news of the shooting sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, especially given the tragic history of the Migos collective. It has been less than four years since Offset’s bandmate, Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston in November 2022—an event that profoundly impacted the genre and the surviving members of the group.

Offset had recently been active on the performance circuit and was seen as a leading voice in the “renaissance” of Atlanta-style trap music. As he recovers, the industry remains on high alert, waiting for further updates on his condition and the progress of the police investigation.