Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama tour delivered a standout moment in New York as two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden turned into a celebration of hip-hop history and connection across generations.

.@iamcardib you already know I got you forever 💕

⁰Watching you step into your power is so beautiful, and I’m happy to even be a part of it.



If y’all only knew… Cardi really the big sister 😹⁰That outfit her and her team put together was so beautiful, I was like “this is HER… pic.twitter.com/yIQXqA6NjN — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) April 5, 2026

During the performance, Cardi welcomed Brooklyn icon Lil Kim to the stage, a move that electrified the crowd and underscored her long-standing admiration for the veteran rapper. Lil Kim took command of the moment with a performance of Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm (Remix),” drawing a roaring response from fans and reinforcing her influence on the genre.

Following the show, Lil Kim reflected on the experience in a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to Cardi for including her in such a defining moment.

“@iamcardib, you already know I got you forever Watching you step into your power is so beautiful, and I’m happy to even be a part of it,” Lil Kim began.

She went on to describe their bond in personal terms, noting that despite the age gap, she views Cardi as family and credited her for encouragement behind the scenes.

”I was scared, but you pushed me anyway…

Cardi was like “girl put that on, & let’s go!!” Kim said

Kim continued: “When I saw us on that stage 2gether… I totally got your vision.

I was looking at my twin, my love, my soul sister 4life I love U downnn

Kollin you are EVERYTHING. If you trying to get in touch with me, call my manager Cardi (inside joke). The love you guys showed Cardi and I @TheGarden was unmatched… truly heartwarming.”

Cardi later responded with her own message of appreciation, making it clear the admiration runs both ways.

“I can’t thank you enough for joining me on stage!!! You are forever and always the blueprint and a queen, and you need to NEVER forget that!!! Fck all that humble shit you deserve to walk in your power every day,” Cardi B wrote.

Fans quickly joined the conversation, praising the collaboration and what it represented. “This warms my heart. Two queens,” one person wrote. Another added, “I love this support,” while a third wrote, “Everyone deserves someone like Cardi in their corner… someone that uplifts, someone who truly believes the sky is big enough for everyone. I love her down!”

The moment has become one of the tour’s defining highlights, signaling both respect for the past and momentum for what’s next in female rap.