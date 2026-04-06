The Jumpman has a new reason to fly high. Jordan Brand (@jumpman23) is officially celebrating the UCLA Bruins on capturing their first-ever NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship title!

The victory marks a monumental achievement for the program and serves as a centerpiece for Jordan Brand as it celebrates 40 years of greatness. This win is definitive proof that the Jumpman legacy is far more than just history; it is a living standard of excellence.

By crowning a new generation of champions, UCLA has shown that the pursuit of greatness continues to shape the future of the sport. As the Bruins etch their names into the record books, they embody the relentless spirit and peak performance that have defined the brand for four decades.

Congratulations to the UCLA Bruins on making history and proving that the future of the game is in very capable hands.